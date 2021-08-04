Patricia A. Walker

Patricia Ann (Dixon) Walker, 83, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at the Philadelphia Protestant Home. She was born in Somerset to Telford Miles and Bernice Irene (Hay) Dixon.
Paul J. Kuty, her first husband, died in 1978. James W. Walker, of Philadelphia, her second husband, survives her.
Pat is also survived by her son, Paul D. Kuty (Rosa), of Newtown; three grandchildren, Colleen Rockafellow (Trent), of Williamston, Mich.; Chris Kuty (Casey Clark), of New York City; and Sean Kuty (Rachel Poole), of Pittsburgh; three great-grandchildren, Isabel, Lincoln and Franklin Rockafellow; and one stepson, Daniel Walker, of Roslyn.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Bernard John Dixon; and a stepson, James Walker.
Pat was a graduate of United Joint High School (now United High School), Armagh, Indiana County, Indiana State Teachers College (now Indiana University of Pennsylvania) and Trenton State College (now TCNJ).
She taught first grade in Bucks County’s Neshaminy School District at the Miller, Eisenhower and Schweitzer Elementary Schools. Pat especially enjoyed teaching reading and getting her students to write stories. She was a charter member of the Neshaminy Federation of Teachers.
A proud Democrat, Pat worked tirelessly for many candidates and causes. For a number of years, she was a committeewoman. From 1974-1975 she was the chair of the Democratic Association of Middletown Township in Bucks County. Pat often volunteered teaching reading to children and adults.
A lover of animals, as a youngster she cared for Fred, a retired “mine pony,” a horse named Molly and was a 4-H member. She also raised and showed steers at the Indiana County Fair. Throughout her life, she rescued and homed a number of stray cats and dogs while also being very generous to many charities. She would often leave a tiny “raft” in her pool for any creature that might fall in and then rescue them when needed.
Pat resided in the Juniper Hill section of Levittown from 1960 until 2019.
Pat loved to travel. Whether on a cruise to Alaska, getting drenched in the rain at Mont St. Michel, France, or climbing a mountainside to see prehistoric cave drawings near Ronda, Spain, Pat lived life to the fullest.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 12:30 to 1 p.m. at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral service will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. Interment will be held privately, at a later date, in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown. All attendees are asked to wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pennsylvania SPCA, Southern Poverty Law Center or the Democratic Party.