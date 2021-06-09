Patricia Ann Dick, 83, of Seward, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021.
She was born on July 7, 1937, the daughter of William and Dorothy (Williams) Williams.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Shirley Shiley; brother, Clare (Butch) Williams; and nephew, Richard (Rick) Shiley.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Maurice; along with daughter and son-in-law, Arlene and Ron Dudeck; sister-in-law, Marge Larkin; brother-in-law, James Dick; nieces, Roxann Taylor (James), Suzann Shiley, Shari Bodin (Dave), Kerry Dalson (Trifon) and Kimberly Percinsky (Michael); nephews, Keith Dick (Donna), Ernie Widmar (Sib), Jim Widmar, Jeff Dick (Belinda), Jamie Dick and Tom Berzonsky (Karen) and their families. She is also survived by her “grandpups” Luna and Bellatrix.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Johnstown.
Friends will be received at Picking-Treece-Bennett Mortuary, 921 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown, on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Edwin J. Herald and the Rev. Denny Zimmerman officiating. Interment at Armagh Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Visiting Nurse Association of Indiana County, 850 Hospital Road, Suite 3000, Indiana, PA 15701 or to the Humane Society of Somerset County, 204 Whitetail Road, Somerset, PA 15501.