Patricia Ann (Harwood) Raspe, 86, of Marion Center, died Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Embassy of Hillsdale Park in Hillsdale.
The daughter of John Jack and Josephine Nicole (D’Salvo) Harwood, she was born July 19, 1936, in Twinsburg, Ohio.
She was of the Christian faith.
Patricia was married to Frederick Allan Raspe. She is survived by her four children: Susan (Skip) Strickhouser, of Florida; Kathleen (Paul) Stonebraker, of Pennsylvania; Fritz (Tammy) Raspe, of Pennsylvania; and Christopher (Jennifer) Raspe, of Ohio; and lots of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her great-granddaughter Kadie Stonebraker.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.
Interment will be beside her husband at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Pat’s guestbook and share a condolence message.