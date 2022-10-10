Patricia Ann Patterson, 75, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, while at St. Andrew’s Village with her loving family by her side.
The daughter of Joseph and Grace (Hastings) Hurd, she was born Oct. 29, 1946, in Baltimore, Md.
Patricia was a member of the Indiana Moose and Eagles. She enjoyed going to casinos, especially Atlantic City and River’s Casino, and fishing.
Surviving is her husband of 50 years, Richard Patterson, Indiana; sister Joann Garrity, of Hanover; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Betty Lou.
A memorial gathering will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A memorial service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with Rev. Micah McMillen officiating.
