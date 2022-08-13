Patricia Ann Pedaci, 78, of Mentor, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Lake Pointe Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Born Aug. 20, 1943, in Homer City, she was the daughter of John and Pauline (Skoff) Evanko.
Survivors include her children, Annette (Bob) McBride and Tricia (Charles) Price; grandchildren, William, Matthew, Sophia, Lila, Mitchell and Macey; siblings, Joan (Art) Peterman, George (Kathy) Evanko and Ronald (Patty) Evanko.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Edward; granddaughter Marla McBride; and brothers Robert and Dennis Evanko.
At Patricia’s request, no calling hours or services will be held. Burial will take place with her husband at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio.
The arrangements have been entrusted to the Marcy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 208 Liberty St., Conneaut.
Please light a candle or share a memory of Patricia at www.marcyfuneralhome.com.