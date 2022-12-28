Patricia Ann (Skedel) Crone, 69, of Mesquite, Nev., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in St. George, Utah.
Born Oct. 16, 1953, in Johnstown, she was the daughter of Stanley F. and Helen (Gelles) Skedel.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister Deborah Mills; and brother Jonathan Skedel.
She is survived by husband Eugene Crone; son William F. Vanni, of Dayton, Texas; grandchildren Tyler, Autumn and Chloe; great-granddaughter Margot; stepdaughters Heather (Crone) Cardeiro and her family, of King of Prussia; Stephanie (Crone) Smith and her family, of Easton; siblings Stanley J. Skedel and wife Debbie, of New Florence; Sandra (Skedel) Traynor and husband Kevin, of Chambersburg; Clay Skedel and wife Carole, of Brush Valley; and several nieces and nephews.
Patty was a retired employee of Penelec/FirstEnergy. She served her country as a corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps and attended Coastal Carolina Community College and Eastern Kentucky University.
Grave site service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Armagh Cemetery. The Rev. Marsha Adams will officiate.
Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Blairsville Service Group.
Local arrangements are in the care of the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh.
Patty had a deep love of animals and requested that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to your local animal shelter.
