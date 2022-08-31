Patricia Ann Williams, 78, of Indiana, passed away Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, while at St. Andrew’s Village.
The daughter of Kenneth Lincoln and Ruth Amelia (Lewis) Marshall, she was born Nov. 7, 1943, in Indiana.
Pat was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. Her interests included gardening and spending time with the grandchildren, whom she deeply loved.
Surviving are her two sons, Kenneth (Bethany) McAfoos, of Indiana, and Clint (Jennifer) McAfoos, of Pittsburgh; grandchildren, John, Noah, Chad, Alexis, Brooks, Ashton, Katelyn and Morgan; a brother, Ronald (Bernice) Marshall, of Indiana; two sisters, Doris (Nick) Grove, of Rural Valley, and Shirley (Gary) Otto, of Homer City; and former husband, Wayne McAfoos.
Preceding Patricia in death were her parents and former husbands, Robert Allison and Marvin Williams.
Friends will be received on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be conducted Friday at noon in Oakland Cemetery.