Patricia Anne Hartwell

Patricia “Pat” Anne Hartwell, 85, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Maitland, Fla.
Born April 19, 1937, Pat was the daughter of Peter and Sophie (Meddick) Chiprowski, of Yonkers, N.Y. She was the wife of Dr. Patrick Max Hartwell, who preceded her in death.
Pat is survived by daughter Margaret Hartwell Reggentin; son-in-law Mark Reggentin; and her two grandchildren, Paul Reggentin and Luke Reggentin. She is also survived by daughter Elizabeth Hartwell and son-in-law Ken Braso.
Patricia spent her life caring for people as a nurse, mother and friend. Pat entered nursing school immediately following high school, and after graduating, she drove cross-county to San Diego to begin her long career as a registered nurse, with a focus on pediatric and young adult care. After marrying Patrick in 1962, Pat worked in the pediatric critical care unit at UCLA Medical Center before moving to Flint, Mich.; Cincinnati, Ohio; and Indiana.
Following retirement from the Pechan Health Center at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Pat continued her life of service and became a full-time volunteer. Her greatest gift was being involved in establishing a Prayer Shawl Ministry at Saint Thomas More University Parish. This ministry continues to provide a spiritual practice that embodies thoughts and prayers for individuals battling health conditions or loss.
Pat was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America at Court St. Bernard #339 and a member of the Associate of Mary Immaculate in Leechburg. She also was a long-time volunteer for St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, St. Andrew’s Village, the American Red Cross, The Salvation Army and the annual Newman Center Used Book Sale, her favorite for decades.
Pat was a member of St. Thomas More University Parish and participated in many activities at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Parish as well as regularly attended Mass at the Church of the Resurrection Parish in Ernest. Faith and giving back to others were central to her life. Pat will be deeply missed by her faith-sharing groups and the many individuals whose lives she enriched by giving her time and support.
Pat’s other love was travel, which began during her first trip through Europe in the late 1950s. Pat was always onboard for diocese trips to such places as Rome, Medjugorje, Poland and Jerusalem. In addition to travels to London, France, Switzerland and Germany, Pat cruised through Australia and was a regular for many holiday “blues cruises” through the Caribbean. When she wasn’t traveling, she was attending IUP basketball games, football games, concerts and special events. Pat’s most frequent vacations were to Maitland to visit her grandchildren and soak in the sun — eventually moving permanently to Maitland in 2021.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at St. Thomas More University Parish, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Sisters of Mary Immaculate in Leechburg or to your local Salvation Army.
To share a memory with the family or submit a comment, visit www.degusipe funeralhome.com/obitua ries/Patricia-Hartwell/#!/TributeWall.