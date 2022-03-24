Patricia D. Sulkosky

Patricia D. (Ferguson) Sulkosky, 87, of Blairsville, passed away at the Communities of Indian Haven, Indiana, on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
She was born Aug. 8, 1934, in Blairsville, the daughter of S. Stewart Ferguson and Elizabeth (Berkey) Ferguson.
Patty always enjoyed learning and in her younger years often took classes at IUP and WCCC. She also became a licensed Real Estate agent and worked at the voting polls for a number of years, as well as the Census Bureau.
She also enjoyed politics and was an avid sports fan, especially of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
She loved her family and was very proud of each and every one of them.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, George E. Sulkosky Sr., in 2001; her daughter, Brenda D. Sulkosky, in 2020; great-grandson, Dante Bongianino, in 2021; her parents; sister, Barbara F. Reisinger; and brother, Samuel Ferguson.
She is survived by her son, George E. Sulkosky Jr. and wife Ruth, of Blairsville; son, L. Stewart Sulkosky and wife Cheryl, Palmertown; son, Samuel F. Sulkosky and wife Karen, of Worthville; and daughter, Leslie Stipcak and husband Kenn, of Moneta, Va. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Anton Sulkosky and wife Kelly, of Mars; Angela Shoop and husband Josh, of Saxonburg; Roman Sulkosky and wife Dana, of Indiana; Michael Geary Jr., of Odenton, Md.; Parice Wilson and husband Eric, of Odenton, Md.; Greta Geary and fiancé, Daniel Hutton, of Johnstown; Jamie Sulkosky, of Josephine; Ryan Sulkosky and fiancée Heidi, of Heilwood; Matthew Sulkosky and wife Ali, of Aldi, Va.; Jacob Sulkosky, of Worthville; Alyssa Stipcak and fiancé Benjamin Guthrie, of Dallas, Texas; K.C. Stipcak, of Arlington, Va.; and Emily Stipcak, of New York, N.Y.; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and also many nephews and nieces.
The family will receive friends at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville, on Saturday, from 1 to 3 p.m. At 3 p.m. a funeral service will be held with Pastor Dawn Krishart officiating. Interment will be in the Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made in Patricia’s name to Citizen’s Ambulance, 805 Hospital Road, Indiana, PA 15701 or Concordia VNA Hospice, 850 Hospital Road, Indiana, PA 15701.