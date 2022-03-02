Patricia F. Craig, 80, of Indiana, passed away on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
Born in Indiana on April 12, 1941, to John M. and Linnie (Neely) Fetterman, Pat graduated from Indiana High School in 1959. She was employed as a teacher’s aide by the Indiana Area School District for 36 years, retiring in 2006.
Pat was a member of the Indiana Eastern Star, a board member of the Rainbow Girls, a Girl Scout leader, a member of the Opti-Mrs. Club and a deacon at Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, where for many years she also taught Sunday School.
Pat was an avid reader. She also enjoyed crocheting, knitting and camping with her family.
Pat is survived by her husband of 62 years, Arthur “Jerry” Craig, whom she married on Oct. 16, 1959; her son, David E. (Rita) Craig, of Homer City; one daughter, Sandra K. Craig, of Indiana; grandchildren, Jennifer (Jeff) Williard, of Virginia; Michael (Katie) Craig, of Ohio; Brent (Charlene) Blose, of California; and Samantha (fiancé Bobby Stiles) Blose, of Indiana; three great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her sisters, Leoda Hawthorne and Donna Kelly.
Friends will be received by Pat’s family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday with the Rev. Kathy Nice officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Pat’s name may be made to Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road, PO Box 177, Shelocta, PA 15774, or the Visiting Nurse Association, 850 Hospital Drive, Suite 3000, Indiana, PA 15701, or online at www.vnaindiana.org.
