Patricia Harkins, 86, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Warren Nursing and Rehab in Warren.
She was born July 5, 1937, in Clymer, the daughter of Rudolph and Helen Olenchick Grabosky.
Patricia was of the Catholic faith and worked as a supervisor for the Los Angeles Transit System for 32 years, retiring in 2013.
Patricia is survived by her two daughters, Kimberly Bolten, of Warren, Ohio, and Heidi Jacobson, of Baltimore, Md.; and her sister, Eileen Parker.
She was preceded in death by her three brothers, Buck, Johnny and Paul Grabosky, and her sister, Evelyn.
As per Patricia’s wishes, there are no services.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Ave., Niles, Ohio.
