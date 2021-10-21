Patricia Ione Lohr, 80, of Indiana, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The daughter of James and Leia (King) Slater, she was born Aug. 2, 1941, in Indiana.
Pat enjoyed traveling when possible and being with her dog, Buddy. She also liked to gamble.
Surviving are her husband, John; children, Jim (Beverly) Lohr, John Lohr Jr. and Jennifer (August) Pompelia; grandchildren, Trisha (John) McKee, Lisa (Randell) Smith, Michael and Christy Yeckley, Donald (Melissa) Lohr, Alyssa Pompelia, August Pompelia III, Jimmy (Janice) Lohr, Amanda Lohr, Jessica (Brian) Shirley, John (Amber) Lohr III and Timmy Lohr and his significant other, Angela Blystone; several great- and great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Jim Slater; and sisters, Judy Slater and Dolly Slater.
Preceding Pat in death were her parents; a daughter, Judy Lohr; and brother, Bill Slater.
Friends will be received today from 2 to 4 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.