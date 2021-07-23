Patricia J. “Patty” Kirkpatrick, 65, of Shelocta, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning.
She was born July 31, 1955, in Kittanning, to Glenn and Margaret Louise (Boyer) Miller.
Patty graduated from Elderton High School in 1973 and was a lifelong resident of Armstrong County. She retired in 2013 as the administrative secretary for ARIN IU 28 after 27 years of services.
Patty was a member of the Mt. Union Lutheran Church in Shelocta. She was the secretary for Kirkpatrick Concrete and was the past South Bend Township tax collector. She enjoyed going to the beach with her ARIN co-workers, playing games with her granddaughters, watching birds and sitting on the porch with her family.
Her memory will be cherished by her loving husband, Dennis P. Kirkpatrick, whom she married on Jan. 26, 1974; her two sons, Charles G. Kirkpatrick and wife Billie, of Shelocta, and Nicholas P. Kirkpatrick and wife Michelle, of Shelocta; her grandchildren, Sydney Kirkpatrick, Josie Kirkpatrick and Clara Kirkpatrick; and her nephew, Adam Padgett, of Shelocta.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Debra L. Padgett, who passed away June 30, 2020.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc., 238 S. Main Street, Elderton.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Mt. Union Lutheran Church, 1051 Girty Road, Shelocta, with the Rev. Joyce Wix-Deiers, STS, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in Patty’s honor to the Richard G. Laube Cancer Center, 1 Nolte Drive, Kittanning, PA 16201.
Interment will be in Mt. Union Lutheran Cemetery, Shelocta.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
For those unable to attend services and anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Patty’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.