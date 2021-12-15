Patricia J. 'Patty' Scrips

Patricia J. “Patti” (Mema) Scrips, 64, of Shelocta, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at the Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.
She was born on Oct. 30, 1957, in Kittanning, to Melvin and Linnie Rodgers.
Patti was a 1975 graduate of Elderton High School. She started working at Reefer’s Restaurant (Sandy Kaye’s) when she was 12 years old. While working there, she met her husband, Joe, in 1973 and continued working there until they were married in 1976. From there she worked at Brody’s clothing store, waited tables at several different restaurants, sold home interior and even had a successful cleaning business with her sister, Lisa, for many years. But, in the last 10 plus years, Patti found her passion with real estate. Wally Putt met Patti while she was cleaning college apartments and noticed her outgoing and kind personality, and knew she would be great at selling real estate … and he was right. Patti loved her job. She was able to work at Putt Real Estate and also have time for her family, which was the most important thing in her life.
Patti was a member of the Elderton Presbyterian Church, in Elderton, where she sang in the church choir. She was a devoted wife to her loving husband Joe for 45 years. They lived on a farm outside of Elderton, since 1976, and was blessed to have both of her son’s build houses and raise their families on the same farm. She loved her grandchildren and attended every sporting event that she possibly could. She loved to play games with her grandkids, especially Yatzee and made sure that the whole house knew when she rolled a “Yatzee!!”
She loved the beach, going to Pirates games with her family, taking her granddaughters shopping and trips with her nieces, sister and mom. She loved to cook and bake, host holiday family parties and dinners with her friends, and loved to spend time with and take care of her husband. She always looked forward to concerts and trips with her lifelong friend, Tammy. Patti truly loved everyone and would do anything for anyone. If you knew Patti, she was always smiling and always had time to stop and say hello. She genuinely was a caring person.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Joseph “Joe” Scrips; two sons, Cory J. Scrips and wife, Kathy Jo, and Ryan Scrips and wife, Sarah, all of Shelocta; four grandchildren, MaKayla, Mia, Liam and Jonah; her parents, Melvin and Linnie Rodgers, of Elderton; sister, Lisa Smail and husband, Dave, of Kittanning; brother, Buster Rodgers and wife, Lori, of Elderton; mother-in-law, Peg Rowan, of Elderton; sister-in-law, Linda Richardson and husband, Roger, of Elderton; nieces, Krista, Alissa, Kelsey, Sara and Bethany; nephews, Brandon and Josh; and many great-nieces and -nephews.
Viewing will be open to family and friends at the Elderton Presbyterian Church, 115 N. Main St. Elderton, on Friday, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. A church service that will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday with Pastor-Rev. Dr. Angel De La Cruz officiating. Burial will take place in the Elderton Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., Rural Valley.