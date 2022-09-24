Patricia Jane Jeffries, 74, of Lancaster, formerly of Katy, Texas, and Indiana, passed away peacefully on Sept. 7, 2022, surrounded by her loving children.
Patricia was born on Aug. 12, 1948, in West Des Moines, Iowa, and attended Valley High School. She received her undergraduate and graduate degrees in education from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, Ark.
Patricia was a public school teacher for 33 years. As a reading specialist, she taught literature to middle school students at Marion Center Area Junior High School in Marion Center. She was a passionate teacher who worked hard to instill a lifelong love of reading in her students. Shakespeare was one of her favorite authors to teach. Outside of the classroom, Patricia was a voracious reader of good fiction, and books were her treasures.
In addition to reading, gardening also brought great joy to Patricia. Throughout her life she grew beautiful vegetable and herb gardens and enjoyed sharing the things she’d grown with her friends and neighbors. Her favorite flowers were red geraniums, which she grew all year round in her home.
As an adventurous traveler, Patricia loved learning about different countries and cultures. Some of her favorite trips included a safari in Tanzania, a backpacking trip through Europe and Morocco, a trip to Azerbaijan and many family vacations in Mexico. A 70th birthday gathering in Maine was her most favorite recent trip, as her entire family was able to celebrate together with her.
Compassionate and kind, Patricia cared deeply for others in her community and around the world. She was particularly committed to helping prevent food insecurity. Being able to donate food to the local food banks in the communities where she lived brought her an immense amount of joy. One act of her quiet generosity included donating hundreds of pounds of food and supplies to her local food bank in Katy, following Hurricane Harvey. She was also a regular supporter of UNICEF and the Heifer Project.
Patricia, affectionately known as “Gram” by those who loved her most, was smart, creative, stylish, funny and hardworking. She believed strongly in the importance of voting and in supporting issues of social justice. She loved the music of James Taylor and Tony Bennett, loved watching the game show Jeopardy, loved dogs, the Pittsburgh Steelers and decorating for every holiday, especially Christmas.
Patricia was an incredible mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and teacher. She was an inspiration to all who knew her. She loved her family and friends dearly, and her beloved grandchildren brought her the greatest joy in life. Celebrating holidays and birthdays with Claire and Bodhi meant the world to her.
In a final act of generosity, Patricia gave the gift of life by becoming an organ donor after her death, a decision she spoke about openly with her family for many years.
Patricia lived a full life of passion and purpose, and the world is a better place because she was in it. Her family will miss her all the rest of their days.
Patricia is survived by her daughter, Megan Hedman (Seymour Khalilov); her son Alec Hedman (Sarah); grandchildren Claire and Bodhi; brother James Jeffries (Sandy); and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Jeffries and Isabella (Meek) Jeffries; and her niece, Sarah (Jeffries) Shimasaki.
Deceased’s funeral arrangements are private.
Those wishing to honor Patricia’s life can make a donation to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, an organization that was close to her heart. https://donate.contral pafoodbank.org.
For online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.