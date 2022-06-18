After a long and productive life, Patricia June Brininger Dean Greer, 86, peacefully passed away Monday, May 2, 2022, in Deerfield Beach, Fla.
Born June 5, 1935, in McClure, to Hughes and Cherry Brininger, June grew up in Johnstown, Blairsville and Greenville. She graduated from Thiel College, where she was a member of Sigma Kappa sorority, representing it when voted May Queen, Homecoming Queen and Class Beauty.
June married her high school boyfriend, Darrell Dean, and taught elementary school in New York, where Darrell was attending Cornell University. She returned to teaching when their two sons reached school age, becoming a reading specialist, reading supervisor, college instructor and academic principal in various area schools. She earned a Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh and served her final years in education as the superintendent of schools in Johnstown.
After June and Darrell divorced, she was married to John Merryman for several years and lived in Indiana. They traveled extensively, studying education in the Soviet Union, China and Japan, as well as taking many cruises to warm weather locales.
In addition to traveling, June enjoyed gardening, playing bridge, shopping and entertaining friends and family.
After retiring in 1999, June moved to Charlottesville, Va., to be close to family. She joined her church choir and met and married Gene Greer, a true southern gentleman with whom she spent her remaining years, dividing their time between their Florida condo and their Charlottesville home (in a quest to avoid any weather below 70 degrees).
June is survived by husband Gene Greer; elder son Kevin and his wife, Chris, of Keswick, Va.; younger son Breck and his wife, Deena, of Quakertown; grandchildren Caitlin (Keith) Thomson, Andrew (Jessi) Dean, Devon Dean and Trevor Dean; great-grandchildren Ella and Hailey Thomson; sister Janice (Carl) Olsen, of Suffolk, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
At June’s request, there will be no formal service. When gathering for summer vacation, her family will honor her with a party (with a theme and games, of course, and recipes never-before tried … her hallmarks of entertaining).
In her memory, call and/or visit a homebound friend.