Patricia K. Wyatt

Patricia Kay Wyatt, 58, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center in Altoona. Patty fought a courageous battle with cancer and now has entered eternal rest with her Lord and Savior.
Patty was a 1982 graduate of Indiana Area High School. Soon after graduation, Patty joined the United States Navy. She loved to travel and the Navy gave her that opportunity. She had been stationed in Spain, Italy, Bermuda, Alaska and Philadelphia. Patty was also deployed to Desert Storm.
She was previously employed by the Indiana Area School District prior to her illness. Patty had a love for animals, recently losing her beloved 15-year-old Boston Terrier, Chelsea, on Nov. 4, 2021. She also had a love for cooking, baking, music, movies and drawing. Patty was a collector of Snoopy memorabilia. One of her all-time favorite actresses was Lindsey Wagner, she also admired Prince and Audrey Hepburn. She was also a big Steelers fan.
She is survived by her parents, Richard and Donna (Yount) Wyatt, of Indiana; her niece, Shawna Wyatt, of Indiana; her former sister-in-law, Patsy Lower, of Indiana; her lifelong friend, Barb Barris, of Maryland; aunts, uncles, cousins and many other friends.
Patty was preceded in death by her brother, David C. Wyatt, on Jan. 8, 2021; her paternal grandparents, Clair and Beulah Wyatt; and her maternal grandparents, John and Mary Yount.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday with Lori Parks, hospice chaplain, officiating. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.
The family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205; VNA/Hospice, 850 Hospital Road, Suite 3000, Indiana, PA 15701; or Indiana County Humane Society, 191 Airport Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
To view the online obituary, sign the online guest register or send condolences, please visit www.robin sonlytleshoemaker.com.