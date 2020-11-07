Patricia L. Smith

Patricia L. (Orendorff) Smith, 77, of Indiana, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at St. Andrew’s Village.
Born in Yakima, Wash., on Jan, 12, 1943, she was the daughter of Dr. Harold S. Orendorff and Genevieve (Snyder) Orendorff.
She was widowed from her loving husband, Theron “Ted” C. Smith, affectionately referred to as “Dear Ole Dad,” on May 20, 1995.
Patricia graduated from Indiana State Teachers College with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. After college she worked as a homemaker, raising five children with her husband, Ted. She loved her family dearly, especially her 13 grandchildren.
Patricia was a freelance writer, who immersed herself in writing in 1995 after her husband’s death.
She was on the masthead of Small Town Life Magazine. Her articles, poetry and prose appeared in local, regional and national magazines and newspapers, including The Indiana Gazette, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Pittsburgh Boomers, The Loyalhanna Review, Mature Outlook, Guideposts for Teens, The Punxsutawney Spirit, USA TODAY, Once Upon A Time, Writer’s Digest, Writing Basics and IUP Magazine. In addition, her works were published digitally on The New York Times and Ladies Home Journal websites. Patricia’s work also was published in three books.
Her children hope to finally publish “Mama’s Mountain,” a book about her father, Dr. Harold S. Orendorff, raising 12 children while pursuing his doctorate at Columbia University. Patricia won awards at the Mercer Conference, The Upper Case and Inspirational Writers Fellowship contest (Brookville) in February 2004. She won first place in the Saltsburg Library’s first poetry contest. “Sarah’s Surprise” was published in a children’s magazine.
She also greatly enjoyed traveling, taking numerous trips to visit her family to places like Germany, Alaska, Myrtle Beach and other states where her children resided. Patricia had a zest for life. After surviving Hodgkin’s at age 29 and having five young children, she lived every day like it may be her last. She instilled this love of life in her children and grandchildren.
Patricia was fiercely independent and always stopped to enjoy the sunsets. Her favorite times were spent with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, Indiana.
Patricia is survived by her children: Stacey L. Carmo (favorite child) (Thomas), of Palmyra; Lisa K. Spencer (favorite child), of Indiana; Thomas C. Smith (favorite child) (Julie), of Charlottesville; Robert K. Smith (favorite child) (Kristie), of Phoenixville; and daughter-in-law, Pamela Smith. She is also remembered by her grandchildren: Theron C. Smith III, Samantha B. Smith, Henry C. Smith, Ashley Patrice Snyder (Dustan), Kaitlyn G. Carmo, Shannon K. Carmo, Brittany N. Spencer (fianc￩ Paul), Jacob A. Spencer (girlfriend Natalie), Justin D. Spencer (fianc￩e Alexandra), Emily A. Smith, Natalie Patrice Smith, Abigail E. Smith, and Angus J. Smith; her siblings: Harry S. Orendorff (Carole), Richard G. Orendorff (fianc￩e Sarah Taylor), Judy L. Adams, Catherine M. Nolen (Donald), David G. Orendorff, Debra K. Henninger (Warren), Roberta L. Borgo (Robert), Lori J. Layer, and sister-in-law, Katherine A. Orendorff. She will also be missed by her two very best friends, Kathy Olsen and Elaine Judge; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Theron “Teddy” C. Smith Jr. (favorite child) and her siblings, Jo Anne Peterson, Thomas G. Orendorff and Mary Beth Orendorff. Her children and grandchildren wish to say to their Precious Gia, “LOVE YOU MORE!”
A private family graveside service will take place at St. Bernard Cemetery with Father Richard Owens officiating, and burial will follow. A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are with the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana. Online condolences may be made at www.rbfh.net.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Orendorff Music Library at Indiana University of
Pennsylvania. IUP Libraries, c/o Foundation of IUP, Sutton Hall, Room 61, 1011 South Drive, Indiana, PA 15701.
Make special note designating this donation to the Orendorff Music Library.