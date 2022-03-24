Patricia L. Troutman

Patricia Lynn Troutman, 73, of Crawfordtown, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, with her longtime companion and sister by her side.
She was born on Jan. 26, 1949, in Kittanning, the daughter of Neil Gress and Jane Lewis Gress.
Patricia worked as a bartender at various bars in the Sagamore area. She was a member of the Sagamore VFW. Patricia loved gardening, especially her flower gardens.
Patricia is survived by her companion of 18 years, Quay Shields; a son, Casey Mohney, of Arizona; daughter-in-law, Cindy; five grandchildren, Patrick, Tiffany, Sedona, Chance and Gage; a sister, Peg Runco, of Rural Valley; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Troutman; a son, Mont Mohney; two siblings, Hugh Elkin and Audrey Painter; and a niece, Ambur Elkin.
In accordance with Patricia’s wishes her body was donated to science. A memorial service will be held announced at a later date.