Patricia Lee “Patti” Miller, 79, of Saxonburg, formerly of Kittanning, passed away Monday, June 26, 2023, at Magnolia Place in Saxonburg.
The daughter of Merne Edwin and Laverne U. (McCollum) Reed, she was born Oct. 11, 1943, in Kittanning.
Patti was a 1961 graduate of Elderton High School and was a lifelong resident of Armstrong County. She previously worked at the Armstrong County Chamber of Commerce and most recently was a tax collector for Kittanning Township. Patti was a devoted member of Christ Rupp Lutheran Church, where she served as a council member. She enjoyed reading novels, following the English royal family and spending time with her five grandchildren.
Her memory will be cherished by her sons, Richard Edwin Miller, of Howell, Mich.; Matthew Blane Miller, of Dayton; and Michael Wayne Miller, of Cranberry Township; daughter Beth Ann Miller, of Melbourne, Fla.; grandchildren Zachary, Matthew, Marissa, Reed and Reece; two great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Judy Fiscus, of Kittanning, and Myrna Schall, of Apollo.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Kittanning.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Friday at Christ Rupp Lutheran Church, 228 Rupp Church Road, Kittanning, with the Rev. Matthew Vatalare officiating.
Interment will be in Christ Rupp Lutheran Cemetery, Kittanning.
Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
For those unable to attend services, anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Patti’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.