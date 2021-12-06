Patricia “Little Patty” Victoria Battistelli Toth, 74, of Apollo, passed away Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at UPMC St. Margaret in Pittsburgh.
She was born Wednesday, Oct. 29, 1947, in Pine Run (Allegheny Township), the daughter of Albert Gabriel and Louise Dorothy Roscoe Battistelli, who preceded her in death.
Patty was a loving caring and giving individual who remained the strongest in times of adversity. She enjoyed playing the button box, cooking, gambling and was said to be the smoothest dancer on the floor. Her greatest enjoyment was taking care of her family especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Louis Thomas Toth; her children, Kristen Lukehart and her husband, Jerry, of Ford City; Amy Toth-Carson and her husband, Ray, of Washington Township; and Louis Troy Toth and his wife, Melissa, also of Washington Township; seven grandchildren, Anna and Colby Lukehart, Allison and Todd Toth, Luke Toth-Carson and Shane and Katlyn Toth; two sisters, Elizabeth “Betty Lou” Pataky, of Lorraine, Ohio, and Connie Battistelli Machulsky, of Apollo; and a brother, Albert Battistelli and his wife, LeEtta, of Lorraine, Ohio.
Family will receive friends today from 4 until 8 p.m. in the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church in Avonmore, with Father John Harrold officiating. Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery in Avonmore.
