Patricia Louise (Dumm) Presto, 91, of Mentcle, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, at home in Blairsville.
Born March 10, 1931, in Spangler, she was the daughter of James J. and M. Irene (DeLattre) Dumm.
She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Frank “Butch” Presto, who died Aug. 24, 2016; and sisters, M. Kathleen Dumm and Therese J. Dent.
She is survived by her son, John F. Presto and wife Wendy, Blairsville; grandchildren, Candice Presto, Blairsville; Melissa Larese, Erie; Andrea Carroll, Lucernemines; and Crystal (Carroll) Kitner and husband Ken, Blairsville; and great-grandchildren, Logan Larese, Rylee and Kenady Kitner. She is also survived by a sister, M. Loretta Hooks and husband Don, Plano, Texas; and a brother, Patrick Dumm and wife Lori, Kenhorst.
Pat was a retired postmaster for 34 years, having served in the communities of Mentcle and Nicktown. During this time, she was secretary and treasurer of the Indiana Chapter of NAPUS.
She was devoted to her Catholic faith and enjoyed starting her day attending Mass before work at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Nicktown. She taught CCD for five years at the former St. John the Baptist Church, Heilwood. Above all, she was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother who took great joy in her family.
In her free time, she enjoyed traveling, coloring books, Sudoku, playing cards, crocheting, watching “Jeopardy!” and tending her flower gardens. She will be deeply missed.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Cross Chapel, Northern Cambria. Committal will be at St. Patrick Cemetery, Cameron’s Bottom.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pat’s memory to VNA Hospice of Indiana County, 850 Hospital Road, Suite 3000, Indiana, PA 15701.