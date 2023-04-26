Patricia Louise (Gromley) Pallone, 82, of Shelocta, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023, at her home.
She was born June 15, 1940, in Spangler, to Robert and Martha (Fox) Gromley.
Patty was a member of the West Lebanon Community Holiness Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher.
In March 1957, she married Theodore Pallone, her loving husband of 63 years; and together they raised five children. She loved to plan, prepare, and host large meals for her family. She loved being a mother and grandmother. At 47 years of age, Patricia went back to school and earned her GED.
She is survived by one son and three daughters, Roger Pallone and wife, Debbie, of Dover, Susan Doland of Ernest, Rebecca Earley and husband, Martin, of Shelocta, and Deborah Earley and husband, Brian, of Big Run; 11 grandchildren: Brandi, Britany, Roger Jr. (Ashlei), Brian, AJ, Cassia (Ronnie), Marty, Joseph, Jonathan, Brianna and Rachel; eight great-grandchildren: Zachary, Kariss, Kaiden, Sobie, Autumn, PJ, Stella, and Evalyn; one sister, Leota Gromley, of Indiana; and one brother, Thomas Gromley, of Smicksburg.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Theodore, in 2020; her son, Randy, in 2014; and her sister, Loretta (Jean) Williams, in 2022.
Family and friends will be received on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m. at the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, 238 S. Main St., Elderton, with Pastor Thomas Rose officiating.
Private interment will be made in the Elderton Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc.
For anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Patty’s family, please visit www.bauer funeral.com.