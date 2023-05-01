Patricia M. (Coyle) Rising, 60, of Clymer, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023, at UPMC Heritage Place, Shadyside.
Born March 14, 1963, in Johnstown, she was a daughter of John Lewis Coyle and Monica (Stein) Coyle.
Patricia was the wife of George Rising. She graduated from Bishop McCort High School, Johnstown. After she received her associate degree, Patricia worked as an optometrist assistant for Retina Vitreous Consultants, Johnstown.
She enjoyed being outdoors — whether it was hunting, building fires or looking at the stars. She loved her sports car, a 1959 Volkswagen Dune Buggey; her 2000 Mitsubishi Convertible; to dance and sing; and her dog Toby. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.
Patricia was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother, and she will be sorely missed. She was a lifetime member of the Dixonville Moose as well as a member of the Clymer Slovak Club.
Patricia is survived by her husband, George Rising, of Clymer; and children: Marcus Gaunt (Amber), of Johnstown, Jaime Rising, of Norwalk, Ohio, and Doug Rising (Tonya), of Homer City. She will also be missed by her eight grandchildren: Karter Hochstein, Kennedy Gaunt, Maximus Gaunt, Ethan Coover, Ceyara Rising, Alexandria Rising, Tyler Bowser and Emily Bowser; the following siblings: Tim Coyle, Karen Rodgers (John), P.J. McClain (Mark) and Maureen Puchko (Doug), all of Johnstown; and multiple nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jack Coyle.
Friends will be received from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory of Clymer. Her funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home.
Burial will be at a later date at the Sample Run Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory, 655 Franklin St., Clymer, PA 15728, to assist with final expenses.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting rbfh.net.
