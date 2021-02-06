Patricia Mae (Snyder) Hockin, 97, of Indiana, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Crystal Waters Personal Care Home.
Patricia, daughter of George and Edna Mae Barnett Snyder, was born Jan. 6, 1924, on the family farm, which was located on Snyder Hill in Punxsutawney.
Patricia was a 1941 graduate of Punxsutawney High School.
She worked many years for local banking and real estate businesses.
She was a 50-year member of Grace United Methodist Church of Indiana, where she served as a member of the Mary Circle and the administrative board of the church.
She was also a life member of the Eastern Star.
Surviving Patricia are her children, Carol Minor (James), Richard Hockin (Millie), David, Connie Reid (Tony) and Claudia Trout (Greg); and 12 grandchildren, James, Malinda, Matthew, Benjamin, Stacy, Jennifer, Jessica, Hannah, Ryan, Kelly, Renee and Shawn. She was also blessed with 19 great-grandchildren.
Preceding Patricia in death was her husband, James. Patricia and James were married June 30, 1943, and spent 70 wonderful years together. Also preceding her in death were her sisters, Eleanor Caylor and Anna Mary (Furman, Cooper) Smith, and a daughter-in-law, Sharon Prete Hockin.
Due to COVID-19 concerns there will be no visitation. A graveside private funeral service will take place at Morningside Cemetery in Dubois.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patricia’s memory to the Punxsutawney Area Historical Society c/o Patricia Snyder Hockin, 400 W. Mahoning St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.