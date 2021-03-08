Patricia M. ‘Pat’ Wolfgang

Patricia M. “Pat” (Reesman) Wolfgang, 78, of Dayton, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at her sister’s home.
She was born March 18, 1942, in White Township to Owen and June (Wadding) Reesman.
Pat was a lifetime resident of the Dayton area. Pat attended Dayton High School and earned her B.S. in elementary education and her master’s degree in reading specialist from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. While at IUP she was a charter member of the Delta Nu Chapter of the Alpha Xi Delta Sorority. Pat then became an elementary school teacher and reading specialist for the Armstrong School District where she received numerous reading grants to promote and improve student reading and family involvement. She retired after 40 years of enriching students’ lives. She was a lifetime member of Pennsylvania State Education Association, National Education Association PSEA-NEA and PSERS.
Pat was a member of Belknap United Church of Christ where she was a teacher of Vacation Bible School and Sunday school. Over the years Pat always gave matching funds raised for the Vacation Bible School and Kids in Need Program. She served as president of Belknap United Church of Christ Consistory and would often fill in as a worship service leader.
Pat was a member of the Dayton Area Local History Society Marshall House Museum and often volunteered for their events. She was president of the Dayton Senior Center of the Area of Aging Council, an advisory board member of the Armstrong County Area of Aging, a committee member for their Administrative, Center Services and Transportation Boards. She also served as an ombudsman volunteer for the agency, visiting three personal care homes each month. Pat also provided transportation for senior citizens, family and friends to doctor appointments and for groceries.
She was very active in the Dayton community. She was a 50-year member of Dayton Grange #1819 where she was a seventh-degree member, and she was also a member of the Pennsylvania State and National Grange. She was a 4-H leader for 10 years, she was judge of the American Legion Auxiliary essays for Post #995, she supported the Little League and Softball League, she volunteered at the Dayton Fire Company fundraising events, and she supported The Salvation Army Food Pantry “Mother’s Mission.” In 2008 the Dayton American Legion Post #995 nominated her for its Distinguished Service nominee because of her extensive service to her community and her outstanding career as a teacher for 40 years.
Pat regularly volunteered at the American Red Cross mobile donation clinics and regularly gave blood. She enjoyed reading, traveling, baking and family activities.
She is survived by her sister, Betty Calhoun and husband William, of Dayton; nieces, Anna (Calhoun) Meyer, Angela Burrows and husband John, Laura Hilliards and husband Bobby; nephew, Michael Calhoun and wife Brenda; grandnieces, Mya and Kersey Calhoun, Madeline Burrows, Kendayl Hilliards, Winnona, Rebekah and Isabelle Meyer; grandnephews, Blake Burrows and Jaces Hilliards; sister-in-law, Diane Shaffer and husband Terry; and special friends, Rob and Carol Shick and their children, Cheyenne, Sierra and Dakota.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 37 years, William H. Wolfgang, whom she married July 8, 1967, and who died March 7, 2005.
Family and friends will be received from 4 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Belknap United Church of Christ, 1185 State Route 1018, Dayton, with Pastors Shelia Wadding and Deanna Van Horn co-officiating.
Interment will follow in Dayton Glade Run Cemetery, Dayton, Armstrong County.
Memorial contributions may be made in Patricia’s honor to Belknap United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 368, Dayton, PA 16222. Arrangements are being handled by the Bauer-Bly Funeral Home Inc.
