Patricia “Patty” Ann Baumler-Ayers, 67, Indiana, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, while at her residence.
The daughter of Clifford and Marie (McMillen) Lewis, she was born Feb. 13, 1954, in Smicksburg.
Patty enjoyed collecting antiques, gardening, cooking, canning and loved to ride motorcycles.
She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Surviving are her husband, James Ayers; son, Michael (Danielle) Baumler; stepdaughter, Amy (William) Patch; grandchildren, Dalton, Alexis and Raeleigh Baumler and Adeline Patch; brothers, William (Kim) Lewis, Leonard (Tammy) Lewis; sister, Margaret (Neil) Figard; Patty’s sister-in-law, Bonnie and Dave Stewart; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents and first husband, Ronald Eugen Baumler.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.