Patricia “Patty” A. Jacoby, 68, of Indiana, passed away peacefully at her home Monday, March 20, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
A daughter of Stephen and Betty (Wadding) Nastick, Patty was born Jan. 22, 1955, in Homer City.
Patty was a graduate of St. Francis School of Nursing. She was a registered nurse at St. Francis Hospital in Pittsburgh and a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Patty enjoyed riding on the Harley with her husband, Tom, and their friends and working out at Sunflower Yoga with her buddies. She loved traveling, shopping for and collecting antiques, interior designing, craftwork, getting her hands dirty landscaping and planting around the house.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Jacoby, of Indiana; a daughter, Savannah Blair and husband Alex, of Newport; two granddaughters that she adored, Imogen and Esme; and a brother, Steve Nastick and wife Penny, of Denver, Colo.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home in Indiana.
Private interment will be in Salem Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Smicksburg.
