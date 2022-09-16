Patricia “Patty” Ann Flack, 86, of Denver, N.C. (formerly of Indiana), passed away surrounded by her husband and family on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Patty was born in Clymer on Feb. 22, 1936, to Oda Maria and Antonio Sgriccia. She was one of nine siblings. She married her husband, Richard, on Aug. 30, 1957, after two years of dating.
Patty loved children and was a teacher for Indiana County Head Start Program for many years. She loved to cook, sew, dance, listen to good music and attend Mass.
Some of her favorite activities were planting flowers and spending time with her dogs in the yard.
Her favorite saint was St. Anthony, the saint of miracles.
Patty is survived by her husband, Richard Joseph Flack, of Denver, N.C.; two sisters, Lillian Rushton, of Dixonville, and Lucia Zedack, of Pittsburgh; three children, Raymond Flack, Laura Tieber and husband Joe, and Tricia Theodore and husband Tom; and five grandchildren: Brianna Tieber, Julia Tieber, Dominique Theodore, Marissa Theodore and Joseph Tieber III.
There is no visitation. Catholic Mass and burial will be held later.
Contributions can be made to your favorite charity in her memory.