Patricia “Patty” Clawson, 64, of Coral, passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
She was born April 13, 1956, in Indiana, and was the daughter of Noble and Ruth (Neese) Clawson.
Patty is survived by her brother, William Clawson, of Coral.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
In accordance with Patty’s wishes there will be no public services. Interment will take place in Coral Lutheran Cemetery.
Services have been entrusted to Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, Indiana.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest register or send condolences visit www.shoemakerfamily services.com.