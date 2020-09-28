Patricia S. Lieb

Patricia “Pat” Lieb, 96, of Indiana, passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Hastings on March 17, 1924, the first child of Otto and Helen (Bearer) Strittmatter.
Pat received a B.S. degree in home economics from Penn State College in 1944 and taught at schools in Cambria, Armstrong and Indiana counties and was also a cooperating teacher at IUP. She taught nutrition in the practical nursing program at the former vo-tech school, retiring in 1986.
Pat married Daniel Lieb in 1954 at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Indiana, and shared 57 years of marriage until his death, June 26, 2012.
Pat enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing and baking, often hosting parties at her house to share her skills with others. She was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church since 1950.
In addition to her parents and husband, Patty was preceded in death by a brother, Robert; a sister, Alice Hoffman; and two infant brothers, John and Otto. She was also preceded in death by her brothers-in-law, William Rider, Joseph Hoffman and Manuel Alvarez.
She is survived by her son, Daniel, of Pittsburgh; brother, Paul (Kathleen), of Santa Barbara, Calif.; sisters, Eileen Alvarez, of
Clairmont, Fla., and Margaret Rider, of Uniontown; and sister-in-law, Patricia (Blank) Strittmatter, of St. Louis, Mo.
Funeral arrangements will be private under the direction of the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana, with cremation at Rairigh-Bence Crematory and burial at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Nicktown.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be privately celebrated.
Online condolences may be made at: www.rbfh.net.