Patrick Daniel Dolan Jr., 58, of Export, passed away after a short battle with leukemia, surrounded by family, on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside.
The son of Joy Lee (Matthews) Dolan, of Blairsville, and Patrick D. Dolan Sr., he was born Oct. 2, 1963, in Indiana.
Patrick graduated from Derry Area High School and from California University of Pennsylvania, where he also played football, with a degree in criminology.
Mr. Dolan worked for Classic Scraper as vice president of operations until his retirement, and he was previously retired from the Arlington, Va., police department. While working for the police department, Patrick received an award for taking part in the largest narcotics bust in the department’s history.
Patrick was an avid sports historian and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his son. He also loved being with his family at the Dolan hunting camp.
Surviving are his mother, Joy Lee Dolan; his wife, Daniela (Cotan) Dolan; a son, Luke Patrick Dolan, of Export; a brother, Troy D. Dolan (Karrie), of Blairsville; two sisters, Marcia L. Dolan, of Greensburg, and Marney B. Mortimer (Thomas), of Blairsville; mother-in-law, Maria Cotan, of McKeesport; sister-in-law, Gina Guccarl (Craig), of Clinton; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Patrick D. Dolan Sr., in 2006; a sister, Joy Lee Dolan in 1991; and a brother, M. Keith Dolan in 2021.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A Prayer Service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home with Fr. Stephen R. Bugay officiating.
Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Crabtree. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org, in memory of Patrick D. Dolan Jr.
