Patrick F. Carney

Patrick Francis Carney, 72, of Kittanning, died Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the Country Manor Personal Care Home where he was a resident.
Born in New Kensington on May 21, 1949, he was a son of Regis Robert Carney and Elizabeth Marie (Walker) Carney. He was the widower of Joan A. (Airgood) Carney, who died Nov. 4, 2012. They had been married 40 years prior to her passing.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran who served as a ship welder at the Norfolk Naval Station during the Vietnam War. Following his discharge from the Navy, he continued his work as a welder, working on river barges on the Allegheny River in Pittsburgh.
Patrick most enjoyed being with his family and friends. He honestly loved pets and animals just as much as he loved being with people. He was an avid Steelers and Penguins fan and would also cheer for the Pirates when they were playing. Later in life he enjoyed gardening and over the past few years he raised vegetables for the residents at his personal care home. Patrick also liked to work on puzzles, adult coloring books and accompanying Nancy Steffey to rifle competitions at the Indiana County Bow & Gun Club. He was a member of the American Legion Post 141 in Indiana.
His surviving siblings are Diane Giovannelli (Dominick), Destin, Fla.; Maryann Hovde (Michael), Germantown, Md.; and Ronald Carney, South Greensburg. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Nancy Steffey and Jean Campbell, both of Kittanning, and Linda Carney, Nashville, Tenn. He had several nieces and nephews, including Lisa Carney Roundtree, Champaign, Ill.; Elizabeth Waine-Jeck, Kissimmee, Fla.; and Susan Waine, Clermont, Fla.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the following siblings, Susan Carney, Sheila Carney and Regis “Ribbie” Carney. He was also preceded by brothers-in-law, Albert Waine, Donald Steffey and Gerald Campbell; and by sister-in-law, Janet Waine.
Service arrangements are private and are under the direction of the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to: The Cat Committee, 408 Braddock St., Mount Pleasant, PA 15666 or to an animal support charity of your choice.
