Patrick J. “Butch” Seremet Sr., 66, of Latrobe, passed away Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Uniontown Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Born March 20, 1956, in Greensburg, he was a son of John K. “Johnny Simms” Seremet and Patricia A. (Treskovich) Seremet.
Butch had been a longtime member of the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Co. No. 1. He was previously employed at Latrobe Industrial Supply, Weiss Furniture and Hartman’s Arco, where he helped with mechanic work. For many years, Butch played trumpet with his family’s band, the Jr. Simms Orchestra, and also with the Polish Imperials. He was an avid fisherman and a true people person.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Patrick J. Seremet Jr., and two brothers, Kevin and John T. Seremet.
Butch is survived by three brothers, Stephen J. Seremet and his wife Tish, of Greensburg; James K. Seremet and his wife Suzette, of Latrobe; and Kenneth V. Seremet and his wife Lisa, of Latrobe; four sisters, Beverly A. Skillings, of Latrobe; Dianne Seremet, of Greensburg; Deborah A. Bertig and her husband Mark, of Homer City; and Patricia A. Sherback and her husband Michael Jr., of Latrobe; a step-daughter, Karen Butina and her husband Kevin, of Greensburg; a special cousin who was like a brother, Dennis Myers and his wife Bobbi Ann, of Latrobe; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Paul Lisik officiating. Interment will be private.
