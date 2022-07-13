The Mass of Christian Burial for Patrick J. Ward has been changed to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church. Visitation will be held today from 3 until 7 p.m. at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana, 965 Philadelphia St. The Knights of Columbus will pray the Rosary at 7 p.m. following the visitation hours.
As previously stated above, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church with Father Andrew Corriente. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery.
