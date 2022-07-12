Patrick J. Ward, 87, of Indiana, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
A son of Thomas J. and Mae K. (Brillhart) Ward, he was born Feb. 16, 1935, in Indiana.
He was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Roman Catholic Church, where he served many years as an usher and was one of the earlier lectors in both present and former church locations.
He was a 1952 graduate of Indiana High School.
At age 17, during the Korean War, Pat enlisted into the United States Navy, where he served four years aboard the Heavy Cruiser, USS Columbus (CA-74), and another four years on inactive duty. He received his honorable discharge in 1960.
He retired in 2000 as Pennsylvania state court administrator for Indiana County and was previously employed as a draftsman and then an advertising manager for FMC/Syntron and Coratomic Inc.
Pat took great pride in his family as well as his service to the Indiana Community. In the late 1950s, he was commissioner of Indiana Little League and Scout master for St. Bernard’s Church Boy Scout troop. He served 16 years as an elected member of Indiana Borough Council from 1970 through 1987. He was an active bowler and softball player in the 1960s and 1970s.
He was a lifetime member of Indiana VFW Post 1989, Indiana Elks Lodge 931 and Knights of Columbus Council 1481. He was also a member of Indiana American Legion Post 141.
Pat is survived by a son, Thomas Ward and his companion, Mary Douglas, of Indiana; three daughters: Teresa Simonetti and husband Steven, of East Norriton; Tricia Vetula and husband Mark, of Homer City; and Tammy Helman and husband Thomas, of Monroeville; four grandchildren: Steven Dunmire, Lauren Dunmire, Megan Helman and Maura Helman; and a sister, Ann Johnston, of Washington.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Mary Ellen (Kislak) Ward, who died in 2012; his first wife, Leslie (McKelvy) Ward, and infant son, Michael, who both died in 1960; a daughter, Tracy Dunmire, who died in 2020; a sister, Virginia McCarl; and his brother, William Ward.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory, 965 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Knights of Columbus will pray the Rosary at 7 p.m. following the visitation hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church with Father Andrew Corriente. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting rbfh.net.