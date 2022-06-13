Patrick Kenneth Caldwell, 50, of Indiana, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, at his residence.
The son of Kenneth Edward and Patricia Ord (Richey) Caldwell, he was born Thursday, May 4, 1972, in Indiana.
Pat was a 1990 graduate of Indiana High School. He attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he obtained his CDL license. Pat had been employed many years by Legend Service.
In his free time, Pat enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing. He was an avid Steelers fan.
Surviving are his parents, Kenneth and Patricia Caldwell, of Indiana; a son, Ryan (Alexis) Caldwell, of Blairsville; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Preceding Pat in death were his paternal grandparents Lawrence and Katherine Caldwell; and maternal grandparents James and Rose Richey.
Friends will be received from 4-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. Funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel, with the Rev. Micah McMillen officiating.
Interment in the Oakland Cemetery will be private.
