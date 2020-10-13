Patrick N. Popp, 27, of Armagh, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.
He was born June 12, 1993, in Johnstown, the son of Yvette Minnigh Popp.
He is also survived by son Joshua; grandmother Jackie Rhoades; and aunt Jodie Rowser and husband Randy.
He was preceded in death by grandfather LeRoy Minnigh, stepgrandfather Edward Rhoades and uncle Brian Minnigh.
Patrick enjoyed detailing cars, cutting wood and building things. He was employed as detail manager at Colonial Auto Mart.
At Patrick’s request there will be no public visitation or service. Arrangements are in the care of Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh.
Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.