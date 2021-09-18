Patrick “Pat” Mabon Orr, 62, passed away peacefully at his home in Indiana.
He was born Sept. 2, 1959, to Thomas and Ethel Orr, of Homer City.
Pat spent his early life in Homer City with his parents and siblings. He was a 1977 graduate of Homer-Center High School. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having enlisted following high school.
Pat enjoyed reading and sports. Getting the daily paper was the highlight of his day. He was also an avid Steelers fan. Pat will be remembered as a Steeler Hall of Fame Armchair quarterback! He greeted all who knew him (as well as those he was about to meet) with a huge smile and with a warm and friendly opinion of the world events of the day.
He is survived by his sisters, Kathleen Lambert, of Indiana, and Mary Anne Naylon, of Reading, and their respective families. Pat was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Ethel; and a brother, Michael Orr.
Memorial services will be private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. Pat’s family asks that those who knew Pat to simply remember him with a smile.