Patrick R. Miller

Patrick Robert Miller, 36, of Homer City, passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
The son of Robert Craig and Linda L. (Wilson) Miller, he was born July 21, 1985, in Indiana.
Patrick graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 2004, and worked for IPS (Integrated Power Services), Indiana.
He was a photographer at Patrick Miller Photography. Patrick was a photography and sports enthusiast.
He enjoyed taking pictures from racing tracks and photographing trains. He was a motorsport photographer for WRT Speed Werx and a series photographer at Super Cup Stock Car Series.
Surviving are his father and mother, Robert Craig and Linda Lou (Wilson) Miller, of Blairsville; his fiancé, Cheryl L. Fleming, of Homer City; uncles Mark and Mary Jo Miller, of Blairsville, Jerry and Rhetta Wilson, of Homer City, and Alfred and Linda Wilson, of Cherry Tree; cousins Nick and Christina Miller and daughters Gianna and Kara, of Collegeville, and Mike and Donna Wilson and daughter Mandy, of Stoystown; and furry brother, Heath Miller.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Nathan Miller, in 2009; maternal grandparents Alfred and Betty Wilson; and paternal grandparents Charles and Geraldine Miller.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
Memorial donations may be sent to the family.
Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, entrusted with the arrangements.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest book or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.