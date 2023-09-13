Patsy Lou Filler Ray, 81, of Penn Run, passed away Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at The Communities at Indian Haven, surrounded by family.
Patsy was born Aug. 20, 1942, in Indiana, to John Henry Filler Sr. and Virginia Agnes (Hines) Filler, who both preceded her in death.
She was married to her loving husband of 60 years, James Wayne Ray, of Penn Run, whom she met in first grade.
Patsy was a loving mother to not only her three children but to children in the extended family, church and neighborhood.
She was a member of Harmony United Presbyterian Church where she was an elder and sang in the choir. Patsy will be remembered as a quiet-spoken and patriotic woman who deeply loved God, her family and country.
Patsy is survived by her husband, James Wayne Ray, Penn Run; her children, David (Diane) Ray, of Stuarts Draft, Va.; Lisa (Fernando) Cubas Ray, of Springboro, Ohio; Becky Ray, of Fredericksburg, Va.; and puppy Betsy; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Kristina (Anthony Mobley) Ray, of Georgia; Victoria (Caleb) Towns, of California; Fernando James Cubas, of Ohio; Isabella Cubas, of Ohio; James and Micah Mobley, of Georgia; and Gwendolyn Towns, of California; and her siblings, John “Jack” H. Filler Jr., of Penn Run, and Jennifer McConnell, of Indiana.
The family will have a private interment at Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana, with a Celebration of Life for Patsy at Harmony United Presbyterian Church, Penn Run, officiated by the Rev. James Legge at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, Development Office, UPMC Cancer Pavilion, Suite 1B, 5150 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232. (Please indicate: Patient Care Programs of Indiana County in memory of Patsy Ray), or to Harmony United Presbyterian Church, PO Box 495, Penn Run, PA 15765.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.