Patti A. (Troy) Hicks, 65, of Blairsville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at her home.
She was born Sept. 6, 1956, in Omaha, Neb., the daughter of Muriel A. (Allm) Troy and Billie L. Troy.
She was preceded in death by her father and her brothers, Audrey C. Troy, Billie L. Troy Jr. and Terrie L. Troy.
She was a longtime member of St. Alban’s Anglican Church in Murrysville, where she worked as an administrative assistant and volunteered with the children’s ministry and Vacation Bible School.
Patti worked as a financial assistant for Shepherd’s Heart Anglican Fellowship in uptown Pittsburgh, and traveled to Zaria, Nigeria, with her husband on several missionary trips working with the youth.
She was active in Girl Scouting and Boy Scouting with her children and served at Camp Conestoga during several summers.
Patti was a past president of the Rotary Club of Delmont Salem. She was a leader in Celebrate Recovery in Homer City, helping those with hurts, habits and hang-ups.
She served as the secretary for the Miracle League of Western Pennsylvania since its inception in 2009 and could be seen at the field nearly every day until her illness prevented it.
One of her many joys in life was greeting children and families for over 25 years as Mrs. Claus (with her husband as Santa) at Overly’s Country Christmas Santa Workshop.
In addition to her mother, Patti will be dearly missed by her husband of over 45 years, the Rev. Harold D. Hicks Jr.; her children, Tiffanie, of Derry, and Matthew (Megan), of Frederick, Md.; and four grandchildren, William, Alyssa, Eleanor and James.
Patti wishes to be remembered for her cheerful heart and lifelong desire to serve others in the name of Jesus.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the Miracle League of Western Pennsylvania, 4530 William Penn Hwy #198, Murrysville, PA 15668.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 11 a.m. with Archbishop Robert Duncan presiding at St. Alban’s Anglican Church, 4920 Cline Hollow Rd., Murrysville, PA 15668.