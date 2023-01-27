Paul Ben-Zvi, 84, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born May 27, 1938, to Harry and Belle (Nussbaum) Wishinsky.
He is survived by his wife, Linda (Lehv) Ben-Zvi; daughters Rebecca O’Connell and husband John, and Hannah Sahud and husband Andrew; grandchildren Edgar O’Connell, and Lilah and Lehv Sahud; and brother William Wishinsky and wife Frieda.
Paul not only taught from 1971 to 2005 but was also a professor emeritus at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Paul was an artist who greatly enjoyed painting, drawing and doing early computer art.
At Paul’s request, there will be no services.
Donations may be made in Paul’s memory to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are in care of Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
Condolences may be made at HindmanFuneralHomes.com.