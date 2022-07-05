Paul C. Hicks, 78, of Marion Center, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at his home.
He was born Sept. 13, 1943, to Ralph and Mildred (Crawford) Hicks in Trade City.
Paul was a peacetime veteran serving in the United States Navy.
Paul attended and was a member of Marion Center Presbyterian Church. He belonged to the Indiana Road Runners Club. Paul was a heavy equipment operator for various coal companies and retired as a security guard from Parkwood Mines. He enjoyed running, hiking, visiting the Mahoning Hill Senior Center and tending to his vegetable gardens and his rabbits.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, whom he married April 27, 1968, Doris (Griffith) Hicks, of Marion Center; three sons, Paul C. Hicks Jr., Mike J. Hicks and fiancée Susan Erb and Matthew J. Hicks and wife Leah, all of Marion Center; three grandsons, Kyle, Erik and Zachary Hicks; two sisters, Carol Flowers and Joann Ritter, of Erie; two brothers, Owen “Butch” Hicks and wife Betty, of New York, and Alan “Bud” Hicks and wife Brenda, of Trade City; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister; and a sister, Shirley Ewing.
Services will be private for the family.
The McCabe Funeral Home Inc., of Punxsutawney, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mahoning Hills Senior Center, 19298 Route 119 N., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
