Paul D. Hankinson I

Paul Darwin Hankinson I, 72, formerly of Commodore, died Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
The son of Theodore Darwin and Edna Belle (Smith) Hankinson, he was born on March 6, 1950, in Indiana.
Paul married Brinda L. (Frye) on May 9, 1980, and they shared more than 41 years of marriage until her death on Nov. 7, 2021.
He retired from Clymer Borough and had also been employed at Musser’s Nursery.
Paul enjoyed being in the outdoors going hunting and fishing. One of his favorite hobbies was working on cars. Paul spent many happy hours watching classic TV programs aired on the TV Land and MeTV networks.
He is survived by his six children, Lisa M. Shirley and husband Ron, of Homer City; Paul D. Hankinson II and wife Tracy, of Starford; Pamela M. Beatty and husband Scott, of Hyde; Heather M. Ruffner and husband Bob, of Marion Center; Kimberley R. Hankinson and fiancé Wayne Keith, of Cherry Tree; and Amanda L. Hankinson, of Indiana; his 16 grandchildren, Ronald P. Shirley; Paul Hankinson III; Brittany Hankinson; Devin Smith and girlfriend Alissa Mason; Paige Dilts; Diana Dilts; Damon Weaver; Patience Huey; Bobby Ruffner; Laurel McCoy and husband Cody; Sophia Patterson; Brandon Patterson; Aiden Walters; Michael Walters; Alyssa Walters; and Trenton Tabuas; his two great-grandchildren, Bow and Ember; and his four siblings, Barb Stokes and husband Thomas, of the state of Indiana; Linda Trevison, of Erie; Rich Hankinson and wife Caroline and Roger Hankinson, all of Ohio.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his grandson, James C. Nelson; his five brothers, Tom, Wally, Jerry, Theodore and Art Hankinson; and his four sisters, Gloria Bugay, Mary Perry, Nancy Sypin and infant sister, Grace Hankinson.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale, where a 7 p.m. funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation. Pastor Robert Sunseri will officiate. Interment will take place at East Mahoning Cemetery in Purchase Line.
Please visit www.rairigh fh.com to sign Paul’s guestbook and share a condolence message.