Paul Edward Dalton, 73, of Clymer, died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at V.A. Medical Center, Pittsburgh.
Born in South Fork on Dec. 10, 1947, he was a son of Martin J. Dalton Sr. and Pauline Marie (Diamond) Dalton.
A graduate of Penns Manor High School, Paul served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1966 to 1970 during the Vietnam War. Upon returning home he proudly worked as a Clymer Borough police officer. He later became a truck driver, working for various trucking companies for more than 20 years.
He was a current member and former commander of the Clymer American Legion, Post 222. He was a life member of the Clymer Slovak Club and had been a member of the former Clymer Moose. Paul was active for many years on the Clymer Days committee. He enjoyed fishing, watching golf on TV and going on day trips with his life partner, Brenda Ryen, where they would visit historical sites of interest that were within a day’s driving distance of Clymer.
In addition to his life partner, Brenda Ryen, Clymer, Paul is survived by his grandchildren, Eric William Dalton and Mercedes Dalton. Other surviving family include his stepson, Kyle Gardner, Clymer; son-in-law, John Pennington, Clymer; and sister-in-law, Nina Dalton, West Palm Beach, Fla. His siblings include John Lawrence Dalton, Home; William Dalton (Ann), Commodore; and Richard Dalton (Vicki), Williamsport. He will also be missed by his many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Paul was preceded in death by wife, Virginia R. (Chelton) Dalton; son, William T. Dalton; daughter, Paula Kay (Dalton) Whitney; brothers, Martin J. Dalton, Thomas Dalton and Russell Dalton.
A memorial service to celebrate Paul’s life will be planned for a later date at the Clymer American Legion. His burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Indiana. Cremation at the Rairigh-Bence Crematory is under the direction of the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Clymer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to support the H.J. Heinz III, Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 1010 Delafield Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15240.
Online donations may be made at: www.rbfh.net.