Paul E. Hartley

Paul Eugene Hartley, 92, of Indiana, passed away on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born in Altoona on March 14, 1929, to Walter and Lillian (Reed) Hartley, Paul served his country honorably in the United States Army as a helicopter crew chief in the Korean Conflict.
Paul worked for Penelec for 43 years as a machinist, retiring in 1990. After retirement, he had a saw sharpening business. Paul enjoyed walking, exercising, swimming, woodworking, assembling model cars and airplanes, as well as spending time with his family.
He is survived by his children: daughters, Jamie (Tom) Kline, of Delaware, and Julie (Doug) Zolocsik, of Indiana; grandchildren, Lauren (James) Witherite, Garrett Kline, Tyler (Rebecca) Zolocsik and Melanie (Nick Roberts) Zolocsik; three great-grandchildren; nephews, Barry (Louise) Hartley and Doug (Joanie) Hartley; and niece, Susan Hartley.
In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Donna (Sill) Hartley, and a brother, Harold Hartley.
At Paul’s request, all services will be private and have been entrusted to the care of the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Alto-Reste Park Cemetery, Altoona.
Donations in Paul’s memory be made to the Williamson College of the Trades by visiting www.williamson.edu/giving/make-a-gift/.