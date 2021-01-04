Paul E. Walsh, 67, of Clymer, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born April 3, 1953, in Spangler, he was the son of Paul P. and Mary (Lehmier) Walsh.
He was preceded in death by his brother, James Rosenbaum.
Paul is survived by his loving wife, Sandra (Bearer) Walsh; sons, Jacob, Clymer; Benjamin, Pittsburgh; and Luke, Illinois. He was the brother of Mary Ann (Leo) Holtz, St. Lawrence; Patricia (David) Smith, Westmont; Sue (Al) Bork, Northern Cambria; and Sharon (Jim) Michny, Northern Cambria; and is also survived by his sister-in-law, Freddie Rosenbaum, Johnstown.
He was a graduate of Williamsport Community College and later, Pennsylvania Technology Institute, where he earned a taxidermy certification. Paul worked many years in the construction and masonry fields. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and gardening. He was a natural teacher and shared his vast knowledge of so many fields with his sons, family and friends. Paul enjoyed music and playing the fiddle.
Honoring Paul’s request, there will be no public viewing.
Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass which will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Nicktown, with Father Jeremiah Lange, OSB, Ph.D., officiating.
Committal will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Northern Cambria.