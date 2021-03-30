The Kingdom of Heaven has opened its gates to receive a great man.
On Thursday, March 25, 2021, Paul E. Weaver, 82, of Indiana, passed away at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was a beloved husband and father of three children.
Paul was born in rural Trade City on June 26, 1938, to Harry M. and Mary (Burkett) Weaver. He was the eldest of 10 children in the family.
After graduation from Marion Center High School in 1957, Paul went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Army from 1958 to 1960. He was stationed at Fort Knox before going abroad to serve in Germany where he was involved in top secret work on the Mace Missile Systems.
Soon after returning home from his military duty, he married his high school sweetheart and life-long love, Elaine Brady, on Jan. 27, 1961. They had three children: Karen, Neal and Wayne.
Paul was employed as a heavy equipment operator for various companies including A.S. Fiori Construction, in the Penn Hills area.
Twice during Paul’s lifetime, he was able to save lives. He saved his father-in-law from drowning and he assisted a coworker who was having a medical emergency.
He enjoyed gardening and traveling, which included parks and area community festivals. Paul was a man of few words, but had an infectious smile and will be sorely missed by all who loved him, including his little dog, Tiny.
Friends and family are invited to gather for a celebration of Paul’s life and share memories on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, where a memorial service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel.
Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
