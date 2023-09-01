Paul Eugene Ferrier, 83, of Rochester Mills, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, while at Crystal Waters Personal Care Home.
The son of Arthur Chester Ferrier and Catherine Louise (Lewis) Nichols, he was born Feb. 28, 1940, in White Township.
Paul enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening, woodworking and watching car races. He was also a lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Paul is survived by his loving wife, Ruth Ann; four children: Mike Ferrier and wife Lori, Tyler Ferrier, Laura Lihon and husband Michael, and Anne Ferrier; seven grandchildren: Michelle, Stephen, Troy, Tiffini, Justin, Jarret, J.T. and Paul (his namesake); two great-grandchildren: Owen and Bryson; and his sister, Hazel Getty.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral arrangements will be private and entrusted to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
